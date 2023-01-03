There is “no better place to find God, and to help others to find him, than in the hearts of the women and men” of our time.

The assertion — sometimes hard to believe, in today’s social media-saturated age — about opening our eyes to God in the lives of those around us is an insight of St. Francis de Sales, who died 400 years ago on Dec. 28. De Sales wrote the book on seeking to live a holy and even contemplative (speaking of things that seem impossible these days) life — “Introduction to the Devout Life” — which remains today as helpful and necessary as when he wrote it in the 17th century.

