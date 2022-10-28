On Nov. 8, millions of Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to cast their vote in the midterm election. In addition, the more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians who applied to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot must return their ballots to their county election office by 8 p.m. that night.  

The question I am asked over and over is: When will we have the results? It’s a fair question.  

