The Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the most popular deer hunting weekend in 2019, moving the more than 60-year tradition of a Monday opener after Thanksgiving to Saturday.

As Thanksgiving is the most travelled family holiday of the year, you can understand how that created problems for hunters with family conflicts. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of hunters travel considerable distances to go to camps and hotels. This rushed time frame, losing two days, breeds further contempt for the Saturday start.

