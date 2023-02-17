Ever since Save Our Hospital’s first town hall in September 2020, I’ve fancied myself as somewhat of a detective trying to track down $9 million that “disappeared” from Bradford Hospital Foundation’s books in 2016.

Save Our Hospital has been in contact with numerous experts and past hospital employees, researched hundreds of online sources and read and re-read newspaper clippings. We got a billboard, make road signs, sold t-shirts, and tried to keep up a dialogue with the community on the future of health care in Bradford.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos