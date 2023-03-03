The drastic changes at Bradford hospital — the loss of its ICU, operating room and all 107 beds — are not mentioned in the primary legal document that ultimately ties its fate to a Buffalo, N.Y., health care system in 2017.

This Affiliation Agreement, in fact, gives total control of our hospital to Kaleida Health working through Upper Allegheny Health System, itself the “parent” to the Bradford and Olean hospitals.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social