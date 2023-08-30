PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Many of them are pessimistic and grim and almost all of them are unblinkingly realistic. The ancient proverb doesn’t give anyone the benefit of the doubt and it has no time for sentimentality.
A proverb gives us the wisdom of a people’s lived experience (hence their being so unsentimental) ,put into a sentence or two, often making its point by comparison with something very different. I just finished an old book titled “Ancient Jewish Proverbs,” which appeared in 1911 as part of a series intended to introduce “oriental” religions to the English.
The editor, a leading English rabbi named Abraham Cohen, explains that the proverb offers “the commonly adopted expression of long and wide experience. Its literary form is usually crude, unpolished, and devoid of style.” It comes from what he calls “the lower classes” (he was a bit of a snob). The Bible’s book of Proverbs is the refined, literary, respectable version. But these are more fun.
AN IMPERFECT WORLDYou could make a very good self-help book just from the book’s 350 proverbs. It probably wouldn’t sell, though. It wouldn’t have the bestseller’s cheerful, chirping, happy happy happy message that “you’re already great! but you can be even greater!” The proverbs teach you about living in a very imperfect world, in which you yourself probably aren’t the best you could be. They focus on getting through life, without promising you’ll enjoy it all that much.
We need more of that. Ironically, we can enjoy life more if we don’t feel we must. Here are a few examples. I’ve modernized the language.
Not surprisingly for wisdom coming from “the lower classes,” the proverbs emphasize that life’s not fair and the powerful and rich have all the advantages. For example: While the fat one becomes lean, the lean one expires. Cohen explains that “By the time the oppressor of the poor is brought to justice, his victims are dead through starvation.”
Another proverb says If the stone falls on the pot, woe to the pot; if the pot falls on the stone, woe to the pot; in either case, woe to the pot. A third laments that They eat, but we say grace.
These proverbs urge us to make the best of things. We must keep our expectations reasonable, and reasonable may mean low. None is poorer than the dog and none richer than the pig, because the pig is happy eating anything and the dog isn’t. And The dog in his hunger swallows dung. He’ll eat anything because he has to.
Even good things have their limits. Two ounces of dates, one ounce of stones. To enjoy the fruit, you have to spit out the stone.
UNHELPFUL PEOPLEPeople aren’t always helpful. When a dog is drowning, every one offers him a drink, but not until he’s drowning, for example. About a fifth of the proverbs describe the ways in which other people will fail you or outright hurt you.
Which you can do to yourself. Whoever spits upwards, it falls on his face. You go bad slowly: Sinful habits are first as fine as a spider’s web, but become finally as tough as cart-ropes.
And you can hurt others. By slandering them, for example: The third tongue [slander] slays three: the speaker, the spoken to, and the spoken of. There are a bunch of these, warning of the effects on us of the harm we do to others.
Of course, the book offers versions of the classic ones that just offer nice ways to relay a truism. For example, Better is the smith than the son of the smith as a way of saying that experience matters. If you had got up early, you wouldn’t have to stay up late points out that if you’d gotten the work done early, either through the day or through life, you wouldn’t have to keep working.
A typical example points out the value of knowing the right people: Approach the perfumer and you will will smell good. Similarly: Would you know all about a man? Look at his friends.
PROVERBS FOR SOCIAL MEDIAHere’s a proverb particularly relevant today when so many people get chatty on social media: Your friend has a friend and your friend’s friend has a friend. As the Jewish poet Ibn Gabirol said: “Disclose not that to your friend what you would conceal from your enemy.” Related to this, Enter wine, exit the secret. And related to that, Where Satan cannot penetrate, he sends wine as his ambassador.
Finally, here are two that say something about the people you deal with on social media. First, A basket full of books. Cohen explains: “Said of a man of much learning, but ill-arranged and devoid of method.” He adds: “There is a medieval expression, ‘An ass carrying books,’ which is applied to an ignorant man who has a library.” (As I said, he was a bit of a snob.)
Second, You have added water, add flour also. The editor explains that this describes someone who constantly asks questions, but doesn’t add anything to the conversation.
Which I trust these proverbs have done.
(David Mills is the associate editorial page editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.)