Like millions of other Pennsylvanians, Gov. Josh Shapiro is a sports fan. But unlike most of his constituents, who must pay for game tickets if they even have access to them, the new governor has displayed a penchant for free tickets to costly events.
He showed up as the guest of a major campaign donor Jan. 4, when he was still governor-elect, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for an NBA game between the 76ers and the Indiana Pacers.
Then the governor and several of his staff appeared at the Super Bowl, which featured the Philadelphia Eagles — an excursion funded by nonprofit Team Pennsylvania.
An administration ethics policy that Shapiro established precludes accepting such a gift from any "person or entity" that has "financial relations with the commonwealth."
A Shapiro spokesman offered a non sequitur, telling Spotlight PA that the gift didn't violate the ban because the group has a "decades-long history of collaborating with the state," and is "incomparable to a private actor."
The policy doesn't make exceptions for an entity's longevity, and many private actors are on the organization's board, of which Shapiro is chairman. They include executives from Shell, Consol Energy, First Energy, St. Luke's University Health Network, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and others. It also includes representatives of universities and the Shapiro administration.
The commonwealth provides Shell alone with $1.7 billion in tax credits for its new petrochemical refinery in Beaver County. And the company is one of two suitors for a state contract to produce hydrogen fuel using natural gas. The state paid Team Pennsylvania $100,000 to conduct a study on that project.
Abby Smith, Team Pennsylvania's president and CEO, claimed the gift ban doesn't cover the organization. "(There's a) difference in terms of having a grant which requires a contractual agreement, that is different than an outgoing financial relationship," Smith said.
Only in Pennsylvania can an organization that has received millions of dollars from the state government claim that it does not have a financial relationship with the state government. And in any case, how does it serve the nonprofit's publicly funded mission to send the governor to the Super Bowl?
This isn't about mere technical compliance with an ethics policy. It's about Shapiro keeping faith with his constituents. He should cover the cost of the trip.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS