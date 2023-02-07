Nikki Haley has been thinking of running for president and, reportedly, could be making an announcement quite soon. Larry Hogan has also been mulling a possible bid for the White House.
And so it begins.
Nikki Haley has been thinking of running for president and, reportedly, could be making an announcement quite soon. Larry Hogan has also been mulling a possible bid for the White House.
And so it begins.
Haley, a Republican two-term governor from South Carolina who served as ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump's presidency, managed not to get too tainted by her association with the former real-estate mogul and reality TV star turned politician. And Hogan, a Republican who was governor of Maryland, has long been a Trump critic.
Other Republicans considering taking a shot at the GOP presidential nomination next year will doubtless be positioning themselves as critics, to one degree or another, of the former guy.
So far, only Trump has announced that he'll be seeking the presidency. But the list of Republicans who may be considering giving it a shot is not short, and it's sure to grow over the coming months.
Figure that Trump will roll out some snarky nickname for each candidate who makes it official. Perhaps he'll refer to Haley as Nasty Nikki, and to Hogan as Loopy Larry. Or something equally juvenile.
Those who've been waiting for Trump to self-destruct have effectively been in a holding pattern for nearly eight years now. One thing and then another and something else was going to be the straw that would break the camel's back. But no. Each time — even after the Trump-inspired attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — The Donald would manage to stand up again and move forward. At least to a point.
One important question at the moment: Can he do it again? If the anti-Trump contingent is splintered in the upcoming primaries and the former president manages to get, say, 28% or 32% of the vote, topping the fractured field in primary after primary, could we be in for a repeat performance?
Though this isn't the likeliest of scenarios, it's surely not an impossibility.
Sadly.
Our nation needs two viable political parties, and we'll simply not be able to have that until Trump has shuffled off stage. Or has been pushed aside.
Whatever you think of Haley or Hogan or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or any of the myriad other potential Republican presidential candidates, you'd do well to hope for a few — and only a few — who come to be seen as viable.
— Tribune News Service
