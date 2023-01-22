House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to use the U.S. government's potential default on its debt as the means to "negotiate" future spending.
Future spending always is subject to negotiation, but existing debt is not. The debt is, in fact, the result of previous negotiations over spending, within Congress and between Congress and successive administrations. And members of Congress engage in the process knowing full well that the spending to which they agree is funded primarily by debt that must be paid later.
Republicans who led the charge for the 40% corporate tax rate reduction that they pushed through in 2017, for example, knew that the lost revenue would be replaced by borrowing. For many of that group to attempt now to threaten default on that debt is breathtakingly irresponsible.
The United States never has missed a debt payment, making its bonds an extremely low-risk investment and a global gold standard. That long-established standard, the full faith and credit of the United States, also makes the dollar the dominant global reserve currency.
Forcing a default would shock global financial markets, severely diminish retirement savings for millions of Americans, reduce the government's credit-worthiness and drive up its borrowing costs and, therefore, the deficit, and more.
Ideally, enough Republicans will see the wisdom in not playing chicken with the government's financial stability, and vote to increase the debt ceiling to cover existing debt.
Better yet, since the debt ceiling itself is a contrivance that does nothing to restrict spending while generating needless controversy, Congress should just eliminate it.