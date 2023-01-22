House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to use the U.S. government's potential default on its debt as the means to "negotiate" future spending.

Future spending always is subject to negotiation, but existing debt is not. The debt is, in fact, the result of previous negotiations over spending, within Congress and between Congress and successive administrations. And members of Congress engage in the process knowing full well that the spending to which they agree is funded primarily by debt that must be paid later.

