As another Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday approaches, our nation has much to celebrate as we strive toward MLK’s dream of a colorblind society.

Since King’s assassination in 1968, our nation has elected and re-elected its first African American president. We’ve also recently sworn in our first African American female associate Supreme Court justice, who joins fellow African American Justice Clarence Thomas on the nation’s highest court.

