Corporations, unions, lobbyists and others who contribute to inaugural committees do so because it suits their interests.
It's also public business.
People have a legitimate interest in knowing who tries to influence their government, no matter what level.
However, newly sworn-in Gov. Josh Shapiro has declined to identify donors who funded his inaugural events.
"We're going to follow all of the laws required with reporting and disclosure and that's the approach we're going to take," Shapiro said.
That the governor will follow the law hardly is commendable because complying with the law, as the governor and former attorney general knows, is the bare minimum standard for everyone.
In this case, it's even less commendable because, as the governor and former attorney general also knows, Pennsylvania's law in this area is woefully inadequate to ensure transparency.
Shapiro's committee solicited "premier sponsor" donations of up to $150,000, but state law does not require the committee to identify donors or the donation amounts. State law also does not require disclosure of how the money was spent, and does not regulate what the committee may do with left-over funds.
That lack of an adequate law does not preclude Shapiro from disclosing donors and amounts.
His predecessor, former Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, capped contributions at $50,000 and disclosed donations greater than $500.
The objective of disclosure is to fight corruption and undue governmental influence for wealthy interests.
That probably explains why the state Legislature has not gotten around to requiring disclosure.
Lawmakers have maintained the nation's weakest state campaign regulations for their own benefit, and the lack of required disclosure for inaugural contributions fits that same pattern.
Federal law requires public disclosure of presidential inaugural contributions of $200 or more. Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and several other states require disclosure, along with many big cities including New York and Philadelphia.
Philadelphia treats mayoral inaugural contributions like campaign contributions. It caps donations at $3,100 for individuals and $12,600 for businesses and other groups, requires that donors be identified and spells out how left-over funds must be handled.
Shapiro should disclose donors and amounts, and the Legislature should make it mandatory for the future.
— Republican & Herald, Pottsville