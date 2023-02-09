A national political party isn't in business to please all of the people all of the time. Or most of the people most of the time.

A national political party exists, in one very real sense, to promote itself, to work to maintain and streamline the process of nominating candidates and helping them to get elected. It answers, in a very clear and straightforward way, to the party leadership. It doesn't take its marching orders from those in the opposition party or from the voters writ large.

