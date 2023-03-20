LOS ANGELES (TNS) — March must be a bad month for civil liberties. In addition to the third anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdowns, it’s the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security. Both have sliced away freedom in the United States, and their stories are intertwined.

Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, President George W. Bush signed the Homeland Security Act of 2002, congealing 22 agencies of the federal government into a single department with a mission to safeguard the American people.

