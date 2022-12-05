The midterm elections didn’t provide the red wave Republicans had expected, but they nevertheless gained a small majority in the House of Representatives. In preparing for GOP control of the lower body, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that on the first day of session “we will read every single word of the Constitution aloud from the floor of the House.”

Although a bit of a PR move designed to position the GOP as the upholders of the U.S. Constitution, there’s nothing wrong with reminding members that their prime job is to uphold the nation’s founding document. (We did however chuckle at some snarky Twitter comments, such as this one: “I’d be curious of their first impressions of it.”)

