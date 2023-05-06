There’s a long complicated history behind our country’s dependence on the two-party system. Generally speaking, it comes down to the fact that the electoral college is a winner-takes-the-state system. Pluralities make it virtually impossible for a third-party candidate to prevail.
When we think of third-party candidates throughout history, it’s with frustration, as they tend to siphon votes away from one of the major players. Did Republican William Howard Taft ever forgive the Bull Moose Teddy Roosevelt for costing him the 1912 election? Probably not. But Woodrow Wilson rode those ballots into history.
Candidates like Jill Stein, Ralph Nader and Ross Perot certainly affected elections, but mostly to the detriment of the lead candidates most closely aligned with them. Our electoral system does not allow for a third party to do anything but split votes.
Still — during these days of extreme division and polarization, it’s time to start reconsidering what a third party could offer.
The truth of the matter is that as both political parties move to extremes, everyday Americans rarely have views that fit neatly on one side or the other. And there are many issues about which people broadly agree, even if the devil remains in the details.
Most Americans want to pay less in taxes, but also want to see all people taxed fairly. Most Americans want teachers and other public servants to be paid well. Most Americans are against police overreach but want to make sure that the job remains attractive for future generations. Most Americans want robust public services and infrastructure. Most Americans want to keep rents and mortgage rates down, and to eliminate predatory lending at all levels. Most Americans wish they had to worry less about medical bills. Most Americans support abortion rights, especially to save the life of a mother or after rape and incest. Most Americans support protecting LGBTQ+ people. Most Americans support teaching history, the humanities, and other pursuits that make us a more informed and cultured people.
Most Americans just want to make a living, send their children to school, and not worry about much else. Most Americans just want to thrive.
There is no political party that represents “most Americans.”
Last week, I talked to humorist and author Dave Barry. While most of our conversation revolved around his most recent novel, “Swamp Story,” we did talk for a brief moment about politics and the state of Florida.
“I think most Floridians sort of just disengage completely,” Mr. Barry said. “I think more outside people — people who are not in Florida — pay more attention to what our governor is doing than most of us here do.”
That lack of engagement has to do with fewer and fewer people seeing themselves in their government. There’s a cynicism born of a deep feeling that our votes don’t really count. As someone who voted in Texas during the early aughts, I feel this deeply. What’s the point of voting if the same horrible people are going to win?
Some people want to support abortion rights and eliminate estate taxes without defunding the police. Some people want to be hawkish about funding the military and dismantling unions while also taxing billionaires. There’s no political party for them.
Most Americans hate the polarization of the media and wish the news covered actual, well, news instead of featuring endless commentary on issues on the periphery of their day-to-day lives. Most Americans are not afraid to learn about slavery and our complicated history. Most Americans do not support book bans. Most Americans value workers over bosses, industry over profit — without demonizing the other.
So who will represent the middle ground? Because as both parties begin to cater to the most fringe elements in their caucus, reasonable Americans are getting lost in the fray. And instead of using their votes to change the system, more and more people are simply checking out. Which hurts everybody.
“People here just want to do their own thing,” said Mr. Barry. “He’s a strange man, our governor, and he has riled up the entire nation. But for us, it’s like ‘oh, what’s he doing now?’ We just laugh it off and keep living our Florida lives — you really can’t beat the weather. And no taxes.”
“This is my big argument for Florida,” Mr. Barry continued. “Yes, we have a corrupt, stupid government — but we pay very little for it. New York has a corrupt, stupid government, and they’re paying a fortune. We’re getting the same [stuff] for a lot less money.”
Maybe it’s time to consider a third option.
(Adriana E. Ramírez is a columnist and InReview editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: aramirez@post-gazette.com.)