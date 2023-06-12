Donald Trump continues to rack up a depressingly impressive list of firsts-and-onlys. He's the first and only president to be impeached twice, the first and only ex-president to be found liable in a civil court for a sexual assault, the first and only to be charged with a crime in state court, and now the first and only to be indicted for alleged federal crimes.
There is nothing to celebrate in Trump's abasement of the nation's highest office, but the impeachments and civil and criminal cases demonstrate that he has failed to eviscerate the principle that no individual is above the law.
Thursday, a federal grand jury of Trump's fellow citizens in Miami handed up an indictment of Trump for his handling of sensitive classified documents to which he had no valid claim.
Trump is charged with 37 counts under seven different categories, including violating the Espionage Act and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The indictment alleges that he knew the documents were classified, that he knew he had no legal access to them, that he displayed and discussed with other civilians a document laying out specific offensive and defense military strategies, possessed documents regarding nuclear weapons, and that he lied repeatedly about his possession of the records.
As a U.S. citizen, Trump is presumed innocent and he is entitled to mount a vigorous defense before a jury of other citizens. But like them, and every other U.S. citizen, he is not above the law.
