Seemingly everyone in the commentariat has an opinion on what most hadn't heard or thought of 10 days ago (Silicon Valley Bank), and from there it’s as though everyone has a role to play. And they’re playing it in order to feed their ravenous flocks.

The New York Post feeds conservatives, and conservatives want to be told that a focus on ESG, DEI, and other dopey lefty notions brought it down. Which is too bad. It’s too bad simply because ESG and the rest are serious issues that rate serious discussion: do they rob all-important shareholders for distracting businesses from the pursuit of profits, or do they actually reward shareholders for these initiatives existing as a lure for the best and brightest of employees without which businesses can’t prosper?

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social