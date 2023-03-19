LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, met with the Los Angeles Times for more than an hour while visiting California in November. He was eager to talk up the celebrations surrounding the U.S.-Mexico diplomacy bicentennial.

We were eager to talk about the border. The pas de deux featured a lot of platitudes, a couple of tense moments, and a number I can't shake: 13,000.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social