Legislative gerrymandering, devising electoral districts to ensure certain outcomes, is the most reliable way to help produce and preserve minority rule. That had been the case in Pennsylvania for more than a decade, during which Republicans held majorities in both legislative houses even though Democrats held substantial registration advantages.
Holding majority power also enables other instruments of minority rule, such as voter suppression and scheduling important state constitutional referendums for low-turnout elections.
Thursday, the House State Government Committee approved a bill that would eliminate the last of those devices by requiring that state constitutional referendums appear on ballots when the most Pennsylvanians are likely to vote. It passed on a straight party-line vote: 12 Democrats in favor; 9 Republicans against.
Republicans held both legislative majorities until Democrats captured the House by a one-vote margin for the current two year session. While in the majority, Republicans scheduled two referendums to diminish the governor’s emergency powers for the 2021 municipal primary election. Odd-year municipal primaries almost always produce low turnouts, helping to mitigate the Republicans’ registration disadvantage.
