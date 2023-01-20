Most of Pennsylvania's neighboring states increased their minimum wages again with the new year, while the state Legislature has kept the minimum wage here mired at the same $7.25 an hour that took effect with the last federal increase in 2009.

Only West Virginia, among Pennsylvania's neighbors, did not raise its minimum wage this year. Even so, it is $8.75 an hour, $1.50 an hour higher than Pennsylvania's rate. The minimum wages in other neighboring states and the increases this year are: Delaware, $11.75, up $1.25; Maryland, $13.25, up 75 cents; New Jersey, $14.13, up $1.13; New York, $14.20, up $1; and Ohio, $10.10, up 80 cents.

