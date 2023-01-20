Most of Pennsylvania's neighboring states increased their minimum wages again with the new year, while the state Legislature has kept the minimum wage here mired at the same $7.25 an hour that took effect with the last federal increase in 2009.
Only West Virginia, among Pennsylvania's neighbors, did not raise its minimum wage this year. Even so, it is $8.75 an hour, $1.50 an hour higher than Pennsylvania's rate. The minimum wages in other neighboring states and the increases this year are: Delaware, $11.75, up $1.25; Maryland, $13.25, up 75 cents; New Jersey, $14.13, up $1.13; New York, $14.20, up $1; and Ohio, $10.10, up 80 cents.
In Pennsylvania, where the state corporate net income tax declined by more than 10% on Jan. 1 from 9.99% to 8.99% — en route, eventually, to 4.99% or less — many lawmakers maintain the obvious fiction that a minimum wage increase will harm business. The last three years of increases in neighboring states have not harmed businesses there, and their employment rates are comparable to those in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, the financial literacy site SmartAsset recently studied the effect of inflation relative to the buying power of minimum wages in the nation's 79 largest cities. Due to Pennsylvania's unconscionably low minimum wage, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh finished near the bottom.
In Philadelphia — the poorest of the nation's 10 largest cities — where the cost of living is 8.4% higher than the national average, the measly $7.25 hourly minimum actually is worth only $6.69, the analysis found. In Pittsburgh, where the cost of living is lower, the $7.25 minimum was worth $7.20.
The analysis found that minimum wage workers in Denver, where the rate is $17.29, fared best despite high inflation.
Pennsylvania legislators received a 7.8%, $7,400 base salary increase in December because they shamelessly have tied their own compensation to an inflation index, providing themselves with automatic pay raises. In December 2021, they received an increase of more than 5%.
While enriching themselves, reducing corporate taxes and bestowing more than $4 billion in state tax credits on favored gas-industry interests over the past few years, legislators who block a minimum-wage increase should be ashamed.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS