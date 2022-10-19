Inflation not seen in 40 years. Higher interest rates. Unemployment rising. A recession getting worse every day. One would have thought the White House would be shy about further damaging the economy. Especially with Democrats expecting to lose control of the House of Representatives on Nov. 8.

Instead, reported the Wall Street Journal, “The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.”

