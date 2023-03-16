Older Americans tend to vote, and they also tend to be wary of politicians who propose entitlement reform. That combination typically leads to inertia among elected officials whose objective is self-preservation.

President Joe Biden has been happily exploiting this dynamic of late, claiming that Republican plans intended to shore up Social Security and Medicare actually represent a threat to the existence of these popular programs. Yet astute seniors will note that Biden’s recent budget blueprint takes a pass on offering any serious proposals to address the long-term solvency of the nation’s entitlements.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social