After Joe Biden visits our nation's border with Mexico this weekend, his detractors will no longer be able to assert that our president is simply ignoring the myriad problems there, right? If only.

In truth, Biden's harshest critics, both in and out of Congress, will be unlikely to change their tune. There's nothing that could make them believe that the president is looking for realistic solutions to the problems at the border.

