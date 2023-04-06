Using billions of dollars in highway money to fund state police always was bad policy, but it's even worse now that doing so could jeopardize Pennsylvania's access to millions more dollars in badly needed federal transportation funding.
For decades, the state government has used money from the Motor License Fund, which is supposed to be used for road and bridge projects, to help fund state police. This fiscal year, for example, $500 million of the $1.4 billion state police budget is from the Motor License Fund.
The contribution sometimes has been in the $800 million range. Lawmakers put a $500 million cap on the contribution by 2026 but the state met it early. Between 2011 and 2017, according to the Legislature's figures, the state spent $4.2 billion from the fund on state police operations.
The practice is even more counterproductive now that the federal government has begun the application process under the $1.4 trillion infrastructure law that passed in 2021. To qualify for that funding, state and local governments must match 20% of the grant amount. State Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll recently told legislators that the administration wants to use money from the Motor License Fund for that purpose.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed phasing out use of the fund for the state police budget by the 2027-2028 fiscal year, beginning with a $100 million reduction in the next budget. That amount then would be used to help provide matching funds for the federal grants.
He wants to establish a separate, dedicated fund for state police but has not identified a funding source. Shapiro also has proposed legalizing marijuana and imposing a 20% sales tax on it, which theoretically could be used for state police.
Guaranteed funding diminishes accountability because the relevant departments know the cash will come regardless of their performance.
A better idea is former Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to create a per-resident assessment on every municipality that evades its responsibility to provide local police coverage by free-riding on state police.
But whatever the mechanism, lawmakers should ensure that highway and bridge money is used for those projects, all the more so because doing so would open the door to more federal funding.
— The Citizen's Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS