This year's NCAA men's basketball tournament has put the "mad" in March Madness, with all of the highest-ranked teams eliminated and a most unlikely Final Four.
And the madness isn't limited to the court. Due to an explosion in legal sports gambling, the American Gaming Association estimates that
68 million people will have placed at least one bet on a game by the time the tournament wraps up Monday night. About 45 million Americans placed bets during the 2022 tournament.
That has come with an increase in gambling addiction. No one knows for sure, but the common addiction estimate for nonsports gamblers is about 3%, compared with about 15% for sports bettors.
To the gaming association's credit, it has adopted a responsible marketing code that could help reduce addiction.
The code would bar sports books from entering marketing relationships with universities. Incredibly, major institutions including Michigan State and Louisiana State universities, and the universities of Maryland, Denver and Colorado, market gambling to their students and receive payments from sports books for each person who signs on using the universities' promotional codes.
The code also proscribes gambling marketers from using the words "free" or "risk-free" in advertising, which Pennsylvania and several other states already prohibit. And it would preclude direct marketing to anyone younger than 21 and prohibit advertising on programs with primary audiences younger than 21.
State legislators and Congress should take the industry's own precautions as the basis to thwart gambling addiction by law.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS