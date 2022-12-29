Where was I when 2022 went flying by?
It has been quite a year, for sure. According to the Associated Press, it was the year of the Rudeness Pandemic.
I looked back over some notes I had taken during the year and realized we had seen that to some degree as well. We had some less-than-pleasant letters, calls and conversations. Honestly, though, some were flat out strange.
To explain this one, let me tell you a bit about newspapers. We write local stories, and subscribe to a wire service for state, national and world stories and photos. We can’t exactly request a wire photo of someone to look “less angry” or “not be in front of a ring of stars so it looks like he has a halo,” both of which were comments we received about political figures.
Another favorite — a caller told me if I would “just shut up about” the Maryland National Guard wanting a low-fly zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds, no one would know to complain about it. Yes, that’s exactly how the news media works.
Also this year, we had a few heartbreaks along the way. Fran DeLancey, longtime correspondent, jokester and all-around great guy, passed away in May. I’ve been covering McKean County commissioners in his stead.
During a recent commissioners’ meeting, Chairman Tom Kreiner was reading a resolution containing the acronym PLGIT, which is the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust. He pronounced it as “plig-it.” At the end of the meeting, I asked Tom to say PLGIT again. A bit confused, he asked why. I replied, “I didn’t want any information on it. It just sounds funny and I wanted to hear you say it again.”
Laughing, Tom repeated it, and said, “You’re really taking over where Fran left off!”
Fran would have wanted us to keep laughing.
To that end, earlier this year, I posted this on social media: “I got a bit of soap on the restroom faucet. It looked like ‘The Scream.’ Then I had to Google who painted it because I thought Munch, but then I thought that was the guy on ‘Law & Order’ played by Richard Belzer. I took headache medicine, can you tell?”
FYI — It was Edvard Munch, and Richard Belzer played John Munch on “Law & Order.” And sadly, this is how my mind works most of the time.
Now on to the passing of Queen Elizabeth. My first thought, when I heard of her death, was wouldn’t it be neat if they held a garage sale so I could get one of those neat purses? Some stories said she owned about 200 of the same handbag, which cost about $2,000 each. Seems a bit impractical to me.
Remember, back in 2010, the queen applied for a low-income grant — like LIHEAP — to help heat the palaces. Heating those drafty old castles cost more than $1.5 million a year then. Palace spokespersons told the public that they were unaware the funds were for low-income people. They still have those palaces, and now 200 nice handbags — maybe eBay is a solution?
One of my favorite parts of this year has been getting to meet the K-9s of the Bradford City Police and McKean County District Attorney’s office.
Duke, Rigby, LG and Nico visited The Era office. I’m surprised we remembered to put out a paper for the next day; everyone loved the dogs. And the handlers were really nice, too.
I have an odd sense of humor, which is probably apparent. When I was writing a story introducing Duke, a German Shepherd, and his handler, Sgt. Seth Shephard, my mind put a connection there, and I added the words “no relation.” Luckily, as I read through the story before sending it, I caught what I had written. And I laughed, for hours, at the sheer silliness. It didn’t make the story.
Speaking of my sense of humor, earlier this year, I was with my daughter in Pittsburgh at the hospital where she was going to have surgery. An elderly couple was sitting near us. The woman was speaking quite loudly. “Dementia ain’t so bad,” she said to him, making light of a terrifying diagnosis. “I like hiding my own Easter eggs.”
That made me think of the day recently when I was resting, went to get up, got my foot caught in the blanket and nearly fell, screaming “TURTLE!” And then when I caught myself, I couldn’t stop laughing.
On that note, folks, have a Happy New Year.
(Marcie Schellhammer is the Era’s assistant managing editor. She can be reached at marcie@bradfordera.com.)