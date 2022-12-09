In the mid-1990s, Cyberdyne Systems Corporation created an artificial intelligence-based defense system called Skynet. When the system achieved self-awareness on August 29, 1997, it decided that humanity was the enemy and precipitated a devastating nuclear war.

And that's pretty much why the San Francisco board of supervisors reversed an initial decision to allow its police force to deploy killer robots in extreme situations.

