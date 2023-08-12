Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.