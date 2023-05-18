The term "artificial intelligence" often can be applied to members of congressional committees who use hearings to showboat rather than advance the public interest.
But members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, of both parties, displayed the real thing Tuesday in a hearing on artificial intelligence.
The main witness Tuesday was Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, developer of the revolutionary artificial intelligence app ChatGPT. Like almost all of the senators on hand, Altman agreed that Congress must establish a regulatory regime now to reap AI's economic and social benefits while limiting its reach in the public interest.
Several senators of both parties endorsed the idea of a separate regulatory office within the Department of Justice. And it's already clear from the hearings that Congress should move quickly to establish a regulatory framework covering several basic considerations.
Privacy protection and disclosure should be foremost. All AI programs should be required to seek permission to use data and inform users when a document is produced by AI rather than a person, or when a conversation is with an AI-created entity rather than a person.
Likewise, AI programs must not infringe copyrights for a wide array of data.
The United States already lags some other countries in getting a handle on AI. The Senate should move quickly to close the gap and ensure that AI is a public asset.
— Tribune News Service