FORT WORTH, Texas (TNS) — Sen. Ted Cruz is known for having strong opinions, many of which are needlessly bombastic; some of which are best ignored.

But that’s not the case with the Republican’s ideas about how Texas legal entities might deal with recent law school graduates, namely those whose years of expensive legal education appear to amount to little other than learning how to heckle campus speakers with whom they disagree.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social