Many state lawmakers long ago abandoned their constitutional duty to preserve the environment by instead representing the natural gas industry.

Now, a report by the state Department of Environmental Protection reflects that legislative malpractice. The DEP found that, from 2017 through 2021, more than half of owners of “conventional” gas wells failed to report how much gas they extracted and that operators abandoned, without plugging, more than 3,000 methane-spewing wells.

