As another school year comes to a close, we as parents begin preparations for another summer with our children at home. We have entrusted the education and development of our children to the professionals hired by our local school boards.
Often as the school year starts, we are getting to know the teachers just as the teachers are getting to know our children. We do not often have insight into the day-to-day operations of our student’s classroom, we just trust and hope that they do well, use their manners and come home smiling each day.
This letter was sent home last week with our youngest. I have read it numerous times — each time, I felt more compelled to share the message. While I know our son had a tremendous year in this class because of this teacher, the sentiments shared are not unique to his classroom.
This letter represents many classrooms in our area and thousands across the country. Despite what is all too often shared in the news and in social media, our schools have many more classrooms just like this, with staff that love your children, just like this. All too soon, these transitions from school to summer will come to an end for your child. Be sure to appreciate the growth and development you see as your child returns home. You will not be the only one tracking their growth and accomplishments!
Matthew D. Splain, Otto-Eldred School District superintendent and proud Otto-Eldred parent
Dear families,
We almost made it through another year! I can't believe the end of the year is just two weeks away! Your kiddos did such an amazing job this year and I could not be more thankful and blessed to have been their teacher! We have done and learned so many things; from our economic business plans to our silly string fight. One thing is definite, we had a blast learning in Room 121.
As I sit here and reflect on my 2nd year of teaching 3rd grade here at Otto-Eldred, I want to give you all a HUGE shoutout! You handed your kiddos over to me and let me love them as my own. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigated 3rd grade together. Thank you for your consistent donations to our class to ensure that 3rd grade was thriving. Thank you for the love you and your families have shown me over the year. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for everything this year! You went above and beyond for us!
As the year wraps up, I have been taking the time to truly reflect on how the year went; what went well and what I will change in the future. As I send your kiddos home with you, please know that I love each of them with my whole heart and I did everything I could to help them have a successful 3rd grade. I tried my best to make sure they were seen, heard, loved, and valued in my classroom. I wish it could go on indefinitely; they have all left such an impact on my heart and they will all truly be missed. This is by far my favorite class that I have ever taught (shhh ... don't tell!)
With that being said, I give you back your child. The same one you entrusted me to care for, love, and teach back in August. I give them back inches taller, months wiser, and more responsible and mature. Although they would have received all of this growth despite me, it has been my absolute pleasure and privilege to watch their personalities unfold and shine each day. I do give them back reluctantly though. We have created such an incredible classroom family and have become so close over the 10 months we were together. They have retained a little of me (sorry in advance for the Backstreet Boys concerts, Taylor Swift facts, and all the dancing coming your way) and I have retained a little of them (I have learned more about sports than ever before, I received some dance lessons, and learned about Minecraft and Pokemon). The bond we have created will forever hold a place in my heart!
Moving forward, please know that I will always be interested in your child and their future. Whatever they do, whoever they become, their joys, and their sorrows are all things that I would be happy to share with you. After all, they are my favorite class! I hope you all have a wonderful summer and please keep in touch!