It’s governmental malpractice that the state of Pennsylvania does not have a comprehensive list of permits and licenses, along with an official schedule for how long issuing decisions will take. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s executive order requiring the creation of such a schedule will be — if truly enforced — one of the most important economic development moves the state government could make.

Whether for a nurse waiting for a license to begin serving patients, or an entrepreneur planning to start a small business, or a multinational corporation looking to expand operations, predictability in licensing and permitting is essential. Indefinite delays and inconsistent communication send a clear signal from Harrisburg that Pennsylvania does not value the applicant’s time, talents or money.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos