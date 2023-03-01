Whipping up one-of-a-kind pastries is a piece of cake for Tatiana Polay.

The New York-educated and employed pastry chef regularly frosted and adorned cakes for famed fashion icon Vera Wang. The pandemic, temporarily halting Tatiana’s decorating days, became the catalyst for sharing her scratch-made cakes, muffins and croissants with Centre County residents at her own store — The Cakeshop by Tati.

