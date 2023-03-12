Los Angeles County, a bastion of left-wing politics, removed 1.2 million ineligible voters from its voter rolls in February — a move the Democrats frequently call “purging” when officials in red states do it.

It’s hardly a purge when voters were inactive and included names of those who had either died or moved outside the county. Something California has become known for in recent years is an exodus of residents.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social