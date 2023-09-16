I know Bills fans are probably tired of reading about, even thinking about Monday night.
But if history is any predictor, after a Josh Allen stinker, bet on the Bills to win.
Monday night’s disastrous season opener at the Jets was the second four-turnover game of Allen’s six-year career. The only other time the Wyoming product had such a game was the 2019 season opener, coincidentally or not, also at the Jets (unlike Monday night, Buffalo won that day, 17-16).
But stretching the criteria to three or more turnovers, Allen has had seven such games prior to this season, with the Bills unsurprisingly going 2-5 in them. Most recently was the bizarre Minnesota home game last season, a 33-30 loss.
But give Allen and Buffalo credit for bouncing back: remarkably, the Bills are 7-0 the following week after those games. The week after that Minnesota game last year, Buffalo played the Browns in Detroit due to the November snowstorm. And Allen was solid in that 31-23 win, albeit in a more run-focused offense, only throwing 27 times (18-for-27) for 197 yards and a touchdown for a 100.4 passer rating.
In those seven games after three-plus turnovers, Allen averaged 225.7 passing yards, 1.29 touchdowns and 0.4 interceptions with 22.3 rushing yards and 0.43 rushing touchdowns.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey made what seems like an obvious point: if Allen had these games all the time, he wouldn’t be who he is. And who he is, is one of the faces of the league, on commercials throughout Sundays and on the cover of the Madden 24 video game.
“I think what you look at it throughout his career, yes (these mistakes) might pop up in certain games or whatever, but I think as a whole, he’s done a really good job,” Dorsey said. “I think you get to the point of his career and I don’t think you get to as many games he’s won as a starter, if this were something that happens every single game, if that makes sense. I think that it’s something that maybe at times pops up in the course of a season, but you look at that happens to a lot of quarterbacks throughout the league. Some of the best quarterbacks of all time have had multiple-interception games when you look at it. As much as you hate (to see that) as a coach, what you want is, ‘let’s go back and let’s talk about it.’ So then it gets put in a library and we can learn from it.”
In addition to taking care of the ball, another offseason talking point was avoiding hits. Allen isn’t built like most quarterbacks. He can seem to take a beating, or dish out as much to defenders as he takes. But the Bills’ brass knows he likely can’t do that forever without getting hurt. Dorsey noted calling fewer designed runs in the opener, and indicated he thinks Allen will run out of bounds more as the season goes along.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re getting him there and that’s why we limited some of those quarterback runs and designed runs this past game to try to take some of that mentality out of it right there,” he said.
It seems like everyone, from Sean McDermott pointing to his head to Stefon Diggs on the sideline is telling Allen to “be smart.” Allen himself Wednesday referenced being in “Year 6 in this league, I should know better when to do that. Now (I’ve) got to go out there and prove that.”
So what does that tell us going into Sunday’s home opener? Will the Raiders see a more cautious Allen? Dorsey preaches ‘smart, not conservative’ football.
“At the end of the day guys, I’ve got a ton of trust in Josh Allen and who he is and what he’s about and the type of player he is,” Dorsey said. “We’ll continue as a coaching staff just to coach every single player on our team, whether it’s Josh, Stef, (the) line, Mitch Morse, all these guys they want to be coached and they want to learn.”
