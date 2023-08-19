ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Three members of the St. Bonaventure University rugby team were selected Thursday night in the Major League Rugby Draft, including Ricky Rose, selected No. 1 overall by the expansion Miami Sharks.
Juan Pen was taken in the second round (16th overall) by the Chicago Hounds and Joe Hawthorne was selected in the third round (38th) by the San Diego Legion. All three are 2023 graduates of SBU.
Only Lindenwood University had more players (four) selected in the three-round draft.
Their selections come a year after Sebastiano Villani, ’22, was taken second overall in the MLR Draft by the NOLA Gold.