Life has its ups and downs. We all experience the good days and suffer through the bad. Fishing, not surprising, hasn’t been excluded from these realities.
Vivid memories of the ones that got away are stored in my memory never to be forgotten. It’s strange perhaps that those memories are clearer and sharper than the big fish that landed.
I was only around 12 years old. We were staying at Pigeon Lake in Ontario and thoroughly enjoying our vacation but, unfortunately, there were some giant horseflies an inch or more long living in the bog next to the campground. My mother, Elsie Robertson, was bitten in the foot by one of these behemoths. Her foot immediately swelled to four times its normal size and ached badly. That was a little scary, poor Mom could barely hobble to the canoe.
A day later I was reading a book when suddenly it felt as if a hot nail had been driven into the top of my foot. In just two hours, my foot also swelled up like a football and throbbed so painfully I could barely walk. Needless to say, the appearance of one of these monsters, the loud bomber-like buzzing of their wings clearly heard, was terrifying and we bathed in insect repellent from then on, which fortunately proved effective.
Later that day, Dad and I were fishing near some cattails and lily pads. My Johnson Silver Minnow landed on the very edge of the cattails and fluttered downward. I pulled it up and over a sunken tree and had just started my retrieve when a bass nailed my lure. I set the hook and the bass jumped. Both Dad and I gasped. The largemouth was huge, at least 24-inches long and fat as a pig. My little cheap Zebco outfit was strained to the limit and my hands were shaking badly. Finally, the bass began to tire and came to the canoe. Dad reached out with the net, the huge bass wallowed and dove one last time into the weeds beneath the canoe and was gone.
That was 61 years ago, but every detail of the battle remains as clear in my mind as if it were yesterday as well as my sick despair over its escape.
Just three years ago, Richie Frost and I were fishing the Genesee River. This was the first outing for my brand new seven-foot UL rod. I flipped a salmon egg up under the bridge and had a hit. The fish felt like a nice one. Five minutes passed and the fish should have begun to tire, so I increased the pressure. The unseen trout was unimpressed, ripping out some 50 feet of a line in a powerful run. What did I have on?
Richie smiled at me and remarked he’d seen several rainbows in the 30-inch class caught in the Genesee. It took another 10 minutes to work the fish close to shore where we caught a glimpse of a huge pink side. Suddenly, the line went slack, the knot had broken. The disappointment, the anticlimax was so intense, so deflating I almost cried. Close examination of the line showed the knot had pulled through or broken.
A low leaden sky hung low overhead, a brisk breeze whipping Buckhorn Lake into whitecaps. The waves drifted us rapidly along the weed bed. Jane was in the bow. Suddenly I felt her jerk, others movements are easily detected in small boats. I looked up and she looked back, her eyes big as saucers.
“A huge muskie just followed my lure,” she exclaimed, “Had a head like a crocodile.” Jane had landed a lunge earlier and was fishing for walleyes at the moment, as was I.
My muskie rod had a J-13 Rapala on. I wanted to replace it with a large chrome bomber but we were drifting too rapidly for me to do so. Dropping my other rod, it took only a few seconds to fire the Rapala out and begin retrieving it in short jerks. A shadow materialized behind it and then shot forward, inhaling the lure just four feet from the boat.
Using all my strength, I slammed the hooks home and the huge lunge showed no reaction at all. It just lay there, evidently pleased at nabbing this tidbit for dinner. Pointing the rod at the muskie, arms fully extended, I stepped back and set the hook again with everything I had. The muskies head barely moved. The muskie lay there a bit then turned and shot off, not unduly concerned.
The next 20 minutes were busy ones, the muskie’s size and strength barely containable. This thing was huge, its head alone a foot long, over 50-inches in length. Finally, the fish was worked to the boat, but was just beyond the reach of the net. She dove down into the weeds, then slowly rose on an even keel, staring at me with those big yellow eyes. If the wind hadn’t been drifting us sideways so quickly, I’m sure Jane could have attempted to net her, then the great fish, around 40 pounds, just opened her mouth and spit the lure out. She’d never even been hooked.
The muskie of a lifetime had just been playing with me. I may recover someday, but I doubt it.