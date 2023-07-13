Though I was very young in those days, I still remember traveling to our favorite summer vacation spots. Time moves slowly in those early years and the trip to Chautauqua Lake seemed to last forever.
In those days before four lanes and the Kinzua Dam were built, the most direct route ran from Bradford out Willow Creek down to Corydon. We’d turn right, follow the old road upstream along the Allegheny River to Quaker Bridge and cross, continuing upriver to Bone Run. A left onto Bone Run and the final long stretch to the lake. The trip was only around two hours long, but my brother, Gary, and I thought it would never end. Finally, we’d crest the last ridge and there before us stretched the lake. We also vacationed at Lime Lake and that trip seemed, at the time, to go on and on forever as well.
When the family drove to the Kawartha Lakes in Canada, it was an agony and ordeal for us. We’d leave at 4 a.m., drive the narrow two-lane highway to Lackawanna with all of its stop lights, then Buffalo where we were often held up by drawbridges believe it or not, finally to the border and then the long haul to Toronto. North then to Peterborough and after a long day’s travel, beautiful Pigeon Lake. It was a torture, but when we arrived at last, we kids shot out of the car and ran to the lake where we exalted in our freedom by running like maniacs and throwing stones in the water. Twelve hours in a car is torture. Now you can drive to the lake in five hours.
Now, I’ve come to actually enjoy the traveling itself, the trip’s become an enjoyable anticipation to the upcoming week. This took about 40 years to happen, of course. Impatience seems to run in my blood.
My grandson has no such difficulties traveling. Unlike my brother and I who were totally psyched up and seething to arrive, Nate sleeps. Things change, I guess.
Our first day’s fishing in Maine dawned cool and cloudy. Conditions were mixed, rain, scattered sunshine and then rain again. It was cool, in the 50’s, and we were dressed accordingly, with warm pullovers and raingear. There was little wind.
The little Mercury started the first pull and we motored slowly out of the marina and turned left toward what we have named BBC channel. I caught a six pound largemouth there the first year so as you may surmise, the BBC means big bass channel.
The wind was blowing uncharacteristically out of the channel instead of in. The water had that oily green look I just love and associate with good fishing. To our left were neat, well manicured cabins, boats and docks and to our right a white pine covered island, the tallest pines over 60 feet high.
Usually, the channel had a good mix of weed growth, hydrilla, curly-leaf pondweed, naiad, nitella and my favorite, large leaf pondweed or as my dad called it, cabbage or muskie-weed. The weeds this year were two or three weeks behind schedule due to the extended cold weather, snow and sleet the first two weeks of May. Scattered patches of aquatic growth appeared here and there, but the bottom was largely bare. But this channel also bordered deeper water, dropping quickly to 20 feet. In a relatively short distance fish could move up out of the depths to feed in the shallower water.
As we neared the drop off, Nate snapped on a perch-colored crankbait, one of his favorites, and whipped it out. He had a hit almost immediately and landed a fat 11-inch perch. It’s surprising how hard a fish that size can hit and pull for a few seconds. You never can guess positively what species of fish you may have on initially.
A few casts later and another strike. Nate set the hook and at first the fish didn’t fight much. I asked if it was another perch and Nate wasn’t sure, it wasn’t pulling hard, but was staying deeper. Suddenly, the fish shot to the right, pulling drag and doubling the pole over.
“Get the net Papa, this is no perch,” Nate exclaimed, as the fish took off on another short run. Nate kept the pressure on and without warning the fish spun and dashed at the boat, then took a right angle turn to the side. Nate’s drag was squawking as the fish shot across the bows and suddenly shot out of the water twisting back and forth in a shower of spray. I couldn’t believe it.
“Did you see that?” Nate exclaimed; eyes sparkling with excitement. “That’s a monster pickerel.”
The pickerel was tiring at this point, but managed an unexpected dash under the canoe that surprised Nate and jerked his pole against the gunnel. Nate looked up at me startled. He’d been taken by surprise and very aware the pickerel had almost broken his rod.
The pickerel ran out of gas and I slipped the net under him. A quick measurement showed the long, lean pickerel was 26-inches long. It’s unusual to land one of that length.
Nate held up his fish, grinning like the Cheshire Cat.
“It’s going to be a good week, Papa.”
I was grinning too.