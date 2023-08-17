Over the years I’ve seen a great many things. Some are easily explained and others are not. For instance, in almost any human endeavor, certain individuals excel. But individuals talented in one area are often far less talented in another. It seems the Lord has given us all abilities that are used in unison to benefit the whole. This seems to me both just and proper, no doubt as a higher intelligence has decreed.
Take fishing for instance. An individual who knows nothing about the sport may assume all it requires to be successful is to simply cast out and catch a fish. Yes, this can happen and has, but it would be a fluke thing. Let’s take a look at some examples of the explainable and the unexplainable
I’ll never forget offering to take a young man fishing for the first time. He was on fire to catch a trout and said he’d purchased the basic equipment. I was skeptical, luckily, and dropped by to check things out. When he proudly showed me his new rod and reel my mouth flew open in astonishment. He’d purchased a huge trolling rod that was a quarter inch thick at the tip with a reel resembling a small winch with 40 or 50 pound test line.
There was absolutely no way this tackle matched the equipment needed for trout fishing. Could he have managed somehow to catch a fluke fish here or there with that heavy outfit? Possibly, but it was most unlikely.
We returned his tuna outfit and exchanged it for an ultra-light rod and reel. So equipped, his odds soared. He practiced casting at various distances and small targets. The first day, with a lot of coaching, he managed to catch his limit and was a happy and proud fisherman.
The point is, every situation and species require specific equipment. Knowledge is therefore the prime prerequisite for success. But that is just the equipment side of the equation. There is much, much more.
Someone with basically the correct outfit for the species he is fishing for has many other decisions to make. First, the time of year. This determines water temperature, the depths the fish are most likely to be holding at and how forage species are behaving. The color, size and weight of baits selected must be chosen with those factors in mind. If you make wise decisions, you greatly increase your chances of success. As an example of this decision-making process, let’s look at a day Steve Colley and I went fishing for muskies.
As daylight streaked the Eastern sky, we launched the boat and, after a short consultation, decided to fish the upper of three connecting lakes. Here a clean weed bed bordered a steep drop off. The right side of the weed bed bordered a deep channel as well; essentially the weed bed had two sides with sharp drop offs. An experienced fisherman recognizes predator fish like to prowl deeper weed edges. Larger fish especially lie in the safety of the depths, only moving shallow to hunt.
After an hour of casting with the correct tackle, heavy rods, casting reels and braided line, we hadn’t had a follow or strike, nothing unusual when fishing for lunge. Soon though the sky turned dark and a steady rain began to fall. Steve and I were thrilled. The storm and accompanying low barometer after two weeks without rain would without doubt turn these moody fish on.
Steve immediately snapped on a large Chrome Bomber. Even in low light this lure had tremendous flash and the darker conditions were perfect for its use. Since Steve chose the Bomber, I snapped on a large Musky Killer spinner in fire-tiger. Its vibration and bright colors should make it an easy target for a hungry muskie.
Steve began casting into the channel and immediately caught a smaller lunge and then had a nice follow. Casting parallel to the weed edge, I felt a hard rap and slamming the hooks home landed a 15-pound muskie. A few minutes later Steve caught a similar lunge. What took place? We both knew the size, shape and color lures to use in dark, rainy weather, near a deep weed edge for the best chance of success.
So far, I’ve shown that the correct equipment, adapting to that day’s conditions and the species fished for, matched to the time of the year and the best choice of bait or lure give one the opportunity for success. But what about mental outlook or expectations? Ah, a different world entirely.
A friend, Matt, was fishing with me at Marilla Reservoir. We weren’t having any luck at all, but the lake was freshly stocked, the trout were there. After some thought I switched to a small hook and half a crawler, letting it settle slowly and soon had the limit. Using the exact same presentation Matt couldn’t get a sniff. He didn’t have faith in the presentation.
“Look Matt, you have to believe. Imagine a fish hitting, picture it in your mind, be positive. Try it, don’t be negative, quit pouting. You’ll catch fish, trust me.”
He lightened up, gained some hope and soon caught a nice trout. After that, once he believed, he rapidly limited out. An hour of failure, then 15 minutes to his limit.
Explain that if you will.