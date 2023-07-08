SMETHPORT — After quite some time inactive, the McKean County Raceway will soon once again hold various races on the 1/3 mile dirt oval.
Kurt Stebbins and wife, Bonnie, will take over the McKean County Raceway as promoters of the track, effective immediately, according to the McKean County Raceway Facebook @McKeanCountyRacewayMCR.
The Stebbins are Wellsville, N.Y. natives and are familiar faces throughout the local racing community, with Kurt being a driver himself for many years at local tracks — including the McKean County Raceway.
“My husband raced Woodhull for 15 years, pulling double duty with Street Stock & BRP to now Street Stock & Crate Late Model,” stated Bonnie Stebbins. “We raced McKean for the first full season in 2014 and Kurt was able to pick up the Street Stock track championship. We have raced at the Fall Classic events at McKean over the years as well.”
No strangers to operating racing facilities, the couple got their start by purchasing the Wellsville, N.Y. ‘Back River’ Go Kart track in 2016, which remains in operation today, under KB Speedway.
In 2022, they took over promoting the Genesee Speedway/ Genesee Kartway located at the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia, N.Y. and remain the promoters there currently. The Stebbins current plans are to continue to run the Genesee Kartway as well as the McKean County Raceway.
“We are pretty dedicated people and will give it 100% effort to see this track come back to life,” stated Bonnie Stebbins. “It is truly a beautiful facility. We strive to bring racing back to the Smethport community.”
The facility will continue to be known as the McKean County Raceway and according to the Stebbins they have full intentions of getting racing back underway this year on the track.
“We have penciled in some dates for the remainder of 2023,” said Kurt Stebbins. “As of now we are looking to have nine Thursday night events over the remainder of the 2023 season as well as a Fall Classic. Once everything is ready to open, we will post dates to the MCR Facebook page as well as the website.”
According to the Stebbins, action has already begun taking place to address the facility and track surface concerns with configurations and additional clay being implemented.
Once the track is up to par and open once again, tentative racing classes include Crate Late Models, Pro Mods, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Mini Stocks & Kids Class with the potential for special events for other divisions. In addition, plans for a full schedule in 2024 have already been organized, according to Bonnie Stebbins.
In order to stay tuned to upcoming races and events at the McKean County Raceway follow the Facebook page, as well as the https://mckeancounty-raceway.com for more details to come and future updates.
In other news around McKean County, this Sunday is Kids Day at Bradford Speedway. Kids Day at the Rew oval will include autograph sessions, kids bike races, a King of the Hill race and bike giveaways.
Sunday at Bradford Speedway is not just for the enjoyment of children as the usual Matco Tools RUSH Crate Late Models, Close Racing Supply RUSH Pro Mods, Bo Dobbie’s Auto Body & Paint Pure Stocks, Vantuil Family & Enterprises Mini Stocks, Integrity Metal Fabrication & Repairs Mini Stocks, and The Hobby Stocks will be racing.
Bradford Speedway is located at the corner of Route 246 and 646, at 300 Summit Road in Rew.