The celebration is over. Now it’s time for the Owls to prove themselves once again.
After winning the first game in the past three seasons last Friday, the Bradford football team entered practice this week in high spirits. The resounding win over Coudersport (34-12) in hostile territory showed what’s possible when the Owls are at their best: the most yards in a game (426) since Sept. 3 of last season, with quarterback Talan Reese connecting on 85 percent of his passes for a total of 339 yards through the air.
The Owls have the talent on their roster to be a winning team, but now we’ll see if they can pull together and buy in to add another tally in the win column, this time with the advantage of being in front of their home crowd.
“Since we’re coming off such a long losing streak, if you get one win there’s a danger of getting complacent, so we really wanted to up the intensity this week. We wanted to be more physical, push even harder,” said head coach Jeff Puglio. “That win’s over. We can stop talking about that streak and now the real work starts.”
Pulling into Parkway Field on Friday will be Otto-Eldred, who tops the District 9 Region 3 leaderboards with an unblemished 2-0 record. Like the Owls, O-E is coming into Week 3 with a plethora of confidence, having dominated their most recent opponent Sheffield (0-2) quite handily, 67-27.
The Terrors bring with them a heavily utilized run game, averaging 324 ground yards per game for a total of 648 and 10 touchdowns. Expect to see Hunter App, No. 11, have the ball in his hands early and often, as he leads the offense with 279 total yards through 38 carries. While not their main weapon, O-E also has a proficient quarterback in Shane Magee, who is completing 62 percent of his passes this season for 273 yards. His main target is Manning Splain, who has recorded the second-most touchdowns for the Terrors this season with four, falling just one shy of App.
“(O-E) is extremely athletic. These guys are all three-sport athletes. They excel in three sports, so I’m expecting us to match up athlete to athlete and try to take advantage where we can,” said Puglio. “I think they’re extremely fast, their discipline and they’re well coached.”
Considering all the natural weapons O-E has in their arsenal, the Owls will need their defense to repeat the performance from a week ago, which allowed only three first downs and a total of Coudy 100 yards.
“We did a really good job with understanding exactly what Coudy was going to do and attacking it as soon as we recognized it,” said Puglio. “If we continue to do that, it allows us to play faster and more physically, and that’s really the style of football we need to be playing every single week.”
When an undefeated team looking to keep their streak alive is pitted against a team that is finally finding their footing, the decision maker will be the attention to detail and avoiding needless mistakes. For the Owls, Puglio thinks that will manifest in turnovers between the game.
“I think you have two teams that are going to just go after each other, so it’s going to come down to who can force pressure, force people into uncomfortable situations and take advantage of that,” said Puglio. “I would really like us to start fast. I hope we come out fired up and the home crowd gives us some energy.
