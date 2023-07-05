From the beginning, their goals were as clearly established as they were similar in nature: Both the Port Allegany baseball and Friendship/Scio softball teams wanted to go at least one step further than they did last spring.
And in the end, both programs did just that.
A year after sharing the Northern Allegheny League championship with Smethport, Port Allegany claimed the division crown outright in 2023, defeating Otto-Eldred in its regular season finale to ensure its solo title. The Gators also went a round further in the postseason, downing Kane, 10-6, in the District 9 Class AA quarterfinals before falling to Karns City in the semis.
Friendship/Scio, meanwhile, made a return trip to the New York State Class D Final Four. But after falling to Deposit/Hancock in last spring’s semifinals, the Eagles won their Final Four matchup, blanking Poland, 6-0, to reach the state championship game, where it took D/H to the 13th inning before dropping a 5-3 heartbreaker.
In their forays into new territory, both teams made history. It was Port’s first title since league play began in the mid-2000s and the first venture to a state title contest for both the Friendship and Scio softball programs. And with that, another set of firsts came to be: Port Allegany’s Josh McNeil and F/S’s Deb Warner became the first from their schools to earn the Big 30’s top accolade, with McNeil garnering the Larry Sudbrook Award as Baseball Coach of the Year and Warner earning the Frank Cady Award as the Softball Coach of the Year.
For each, it was a welcomed, if unexpected, honor.
“IT’S DEFINITELY something I never looked to do or looked to achieve,” McNeil said. “My No. 1 priority is my kids and the success we (seek) for the season to come. Being announced and awarded, it’s definitely the pinnacle of my coaching career.”
“When you have Nevaeh and Morghyn (Ross) on the team, it’s the best 1-2 punch we could ask for,” said Warner, deflecting credit for her team’s success to her star pitcher and catcher, respectively.
THOUGH BOTH were among the final local teams standing, their paths to that were noticeably different.
Friendship/Scio’s journey was expected, perhaps even a foregone conclusion, after returning just about every key player from last spring’s NYS semifinalist, including Nevaeh Ross, one of the state’s best pitchers, in any class. Port Allegany, meanwhile, had some key holes to fill, losing four starters from its co-championship team, including its entire outfield and Big 30 all-star Sawyer Prince.
But F/S, with the weight of those sky-high expectations, still had to go out and do it.
And Port, despite believing it could be even better this season, still had to prove that its graduation losses weren’t too much. And both did that.
“The No. 1 goal for the kids and the coaching staff was to win the league title,” McNeil acknowledged. “Being last year that we were co-champs, it was kind of our destiny to hopefully be the sole owner of the league championship this year.
“The kids really worked hard and were very intuitive and dialed in to what we needed to accomplish that, especially given we had five seniors last year, so we definitely had a younger team this year, but a lot of those younger kids that did play quite a bit did step up and fill those roles nicely.”
Said Warner recently to wellsvillesports.com, “This is a historical milestone that Friendship and Scio have never (experienced), as far as softball. What’s really nice is that the younger generation of kids all want to come out and play. With all of the success we’ve been able to build, there’s more interest in this. This is quite the time.”
AT THESE smaller programs based in Pennsylvania’s McKean County and New York’s Allegany County, respectively, this kind of success has been years in the making.
Warner, previously the coach at Friendship, helped turn a pair of struggling individual programs into both a county- and state-level power with the arrival of the Ross sisters and their father, assistant coach Darryl. McNeil steered a team that had become used to playing in the No. 8/9 play-in game to the No. 2 seed in this year’s district playoffs.
Indeed, last spring, the Gators won that play-in as the No. 8 seed before bowing to top-seeded Johnsonburg in the Class AA quarterfinals. This year, Port vaulted to No. 2, avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Kane in the Class AA quarters and came within one round of a championship appearance, all while pushing its win total from 10 to 15.
In that way, the Gators may have even slightly exceeded expectations.
“I think so,” McNeil concurred. “After winning the Northern Allegheny, it was our goal to be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Class AA; that was another goal that we had set midseason. …
“I’m proud of going as far as we did in the playoffs. I thought that we probably could have done more than we did last season, but overall I felt like the kids did everything that we asked and as far as the personal aspect of it, I really do feel like we did overachieve our expectations. I couldn’t have been more proud.”
IN THE aftermath of all the winning they did, there was an underlying uniqueness to the Port Allegany and Friendship/Scio stories.
Friendship won a sectional title in 2021 and has only continued its meteoric rise since, combining with Scio in 2022 and reaching the state final four in each of those next two campaigns while forging an impressive post-pandemic record of 51-11. And though the Eagles fell short of their ultimate goal, a state Class D crown, in 2023, with the Rosses back next year, they might well be the favorite in 2024.
McNeil, meanwhile, understands baseball success at Port Allegany.
He was a starting freshman in the team’s inaugural season in 1998 and one of the core members of its ‘99 District 9 title-winning team, alongside such notable names as Brian Stavisky, Nate Zitnik and Joe Page.
That was the first and last Gator baseball team to win a district title. And he’s proud to have returned some of that luster with an NAL championship, a playoff victory and an overall mark of 15-5.
“It definitely tickles my fancy quite a bit to be honest with you,” said McNeil, when asked about playing such a significant role in both eras. “That’s the one thing we always talked about (this year), striving to be better everyday; ‘let’s make some school history.’
“We didn’t want to put the cart before the horse, but we did talk about trying to get to that D-9 title game, and I told them, the last time we ever did that was in 1999, my sophomore year. That’s what we were trying to do midway through the season when things finally did click together and the kids got a lot of confidence, saying, ‘man, we could really do this.’ That definitely made me proud as a coach, just the kids buying into it.”
No matter how strong each program has become, however, both coaches noted that this success goes well beyond anything they’ve done from the dugout. Their awards are more about the players, they said.
“The kids are the one who make the coaches look good,” said McNeil, who also issued a thank you to assistant coaches Tre Garzel, Hunter Freer, Jamie Evens, Charlie Buchanan and John Jones. “You’re just the guys sitting in the backseat and all you can do is guide them. They definitely are the ones who shine, and plus with the staff I have, I’m only as good as the people I have supporting me, and my assistants have done a wonderful job with their expertise, as well.”
Said Warner, who was also named the New York State Class D Coach of the Year: “It’s amazing for our two small towns to accomplish three-straight (sectional) titles. I am so proud of the accomplishments that they’ve made over this time. The girls still want that big title that would seal the deal, but we’ve enjoyed and appreciated every milestone along the way.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)