Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.