At halftime, it seemed as though New York would be the runaway winner.
Through two quarters, New York had dominated Pennsylvania on both sides of the ball, manufacturing an impressive lead. But with perseverance and a sheer refusal to lose, Pennsy mounted a comeback in the second half that gave them a dramatic 34-27 victory in the 50th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
The game began with run-centric offenses from both teams, but with different results. While Pennsy’s starting running back, Ricky Zampogna (Kane), opened the game with several carries and encouraging incremental gains, they were eventually stumped, leaving the field without putting points on the board.
On the other hand, New York scored on their opening drive. Choosing to run the ball through their quarterback, Giancarlo Nuzzo (Franklinville-Ellicottville) carried the ball for over 30 of New York’s 70 yards which produced a 7-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first.
“New York came out and they got after it. They played so hard and really gave us some fits,” said Pennsylvania head coach Jim Penley, “but at the same time there were some plays that we knew we were barely missing.”
Pennsy would continue to struggle through the first quarter with frequent dropped snaps, missed blocks at the line and persistent penalties. It would eventually find some momentum with two scores in the second, the first coming from a seven-yard rush from Zampogna and the second coming from a Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) pass to Blaine Moses (Port Allegany), but were countered each time. The latter, and final score of the half, came from a rapid-fire attack from the Empire State that culminated in a touchdown with zeros left on the clock.
Going into the halftime break, New York was up 21-12, a lead that would quickly evaporate in the next two quarters.
“I told the kids to just play football. They’ve been doing it their whole lives, just go out there and compete and play football. There’s no magic sauce,” said Penley. “You go out there, you scrap, you claw, you hit, you play football and that’s what they did.”
Receiving the ball on their own 25 yard-line, it seemed as if New York would continue its dominance in the opening minutes. It marched down field with a mixed arsenal of passes and rushes, however, a renewed energy from the Pennsy defense forced them into a third-and-25 count, resulting in New York’s first punt of the game.
While Pennsy was unable to score on its opening drive of the second half, its offense seemed to be breathing fresh air. The defense again forced New York off the field, this time in just four plays, before a new-found momentum sparked an effective offense.
Opening with a 33-yard reception from Zampogna, Pennsy had its best drive of the game with just minutes left in the third. Coudriet then rushed the ball himself for 17 yards, putting his team in the red zone. Moses earned his second touchdown of the night with a five-yard carry, followed by a successful quarterback sneak two-point-conversion that narrowed the gap to just 21-20.
Then Pennsy earned another big break.
Following the touchdown, a blown New York kick return resulted in a fumble, which Pennsy recovered only 36 yards from another score. After a nine-yard carry from Noah Archer (Port Allegany), Benji Bauer (Eisenhower) barreled his way into the end zone, giving Pennsy their first lead of the game to end the third.
“These kids are All-Stars. They’re competitors and they wanted to win. We did some stuff, we were able to make some plays, it was a real simple gameplan, and when we were finally able to do it all right, we were able to get the big plays when we needed them,” said Penley.
Now the pressure was on New York. After watching its lead suddenly disappear, N.Y. retaliated with a score just two minutes into the fourth. However, Pennsy was determined not to give up the reins just yet, as Alex Gangloff (Bradford) blocked a point-after attempt to keep them up by a single point.
Getting the ball with just over 12 minutes left in the game, Pennsy ran the ball and the clock. Zampogna and Bauer continued to crawl up field, inching closer and closer to the end zone until the former scored with six and a half minutes left. While unable to convert the two-points try, Pennsy’s lead was still secured by seven points.
A desperate New York squad searched for long range passes up field but with no avail. After three unsuccessful attempts to reach receivers, they were forced to punt. With the ball in their possession and just over three minutes left, Pennsy ran out the clock, completing a comeback and its consecutive Big 30 win.
Bauer led the way with rushing yards, ending with 80 on 11 carries and a touchdown, while Zampogna finished with 71 rushing yards on nine carries, reaching the end zone twice. Coudriet tallied 119 passing yards on a 77 completion percentage, while Evens went 6-for-11 with 75 yards through the air. Carter Chadsey was their main target on the night, racking up 92 yards in four receptions.
The win comes as Pennsy’s third consecutive, pushing their series lead, which they earned for the first time in the game’s history in 2022, to 24-22-3. The win also pushes Penley’s Big 30 coaching record to 2-1.
“I’ve had a blast in all (my times coaching the Big 30) but obviously, the tension of this game is what makes this game awesome. When you get to see guys have to fight to the end and show that inner resolve, that’s why you do this as a coach,” said Penley, who coached the game in 2006 and 2015. “As a coach, I really have one goal and that is to raise up awesome young men of character and perseverance and that’s the type of game when you actually see it happen.”
AT BRADFORD
NY 7 14 0 6 — 27PA 0 12 16 6 — 34First QuarterNY -
Christian Swalcy 1 run (10 plays, 70 yards); Anthony DeCapua kick, 7-0
Second QuarterPA -
Ricky Zampogna 6 run (5 plays, 79 yards); kick failed, 7-6
NY -
Kyle Stover 4 run (13 plays, 54 yards); DeCapua kick, 14-6
PA -
Blaine Moses 15 pass from Charlie Coudriet (4 plays, 26 yards after stopped fake punt); pass failed, 14-12
NY -
Swalcy 16 pass from Giancarlo Nuzzo (4 plays, 74 yards); DeCapua kick, 21-12
Third QuarterPA -
Moses 5 run (4 plays, 66 yards); Coudriet run, 21-20
PA -
Benji Bauer 27 run (20 plays, 36 yards after Noah Archer fumble recovery); Drew Evens run, 21-28
Fourth Quarte
r
NY -
Stover 60 pass from Nuzzo (3 plays, 61 yards); kick blocked, 27-28
PA -
Zampogna 11 run (10 plays, 66 yards); run failed, 27-34
Team Statistics NY PAFirst Downs:
14 19
Rushes-Yards: 37-117 40-223Passing Yards:
219 2 23
Comp-Att.-Int.: 11-17-0 14-21-0Total Offense:
336 446
Fumbles-Lost:
1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards:
5-54 6-61
Punts-Avg.:
4-34.0 3-31.3
Total Plays:
54 61
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRushingNew York:
Giancarlo Nuzzo 12-66, Christian Swalcy 9-35 TD, Dominic Bello 1-27, Kyle Stover 6-10 TD
Pennsylvania:
Benji Bauer 11-80 TD, Ricky Zampogna 9-71 2 TDs, Blaine Moses 6-32 TD, Charlie Coudriet 1-21
PassingPennsylvania:
Charlie Coudriet 7-9 119 1 TD, Drew Evens 6-11 75, Ricky Zampogna 1-1 29
New York:
Giancarlo Nuzzo 9-10 205 2 TDs, Draven DeJesus 2-6 14, Kyle Stover 0-1
ReceivingPennsylvania:
Carter Chadsey 4-92, Blaine Moses 1-15 TD, Ricky Zampogna 3-32, Logan Mosier 2-33, Noah Archer 1-21
New York: Kyle Stover 5-134 TD, Cade Anastasia 2-43, Christian Swalcy 1-16 TD