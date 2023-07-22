In the seventh rendition of the annual Corporate Cup, a day-long All-Star soccer showcase between rosters assembled from the Keystone and Empire states, Pennsylvania hopes for their second-ever win while New York will look to complete a three-peat.
For three years, Chris Darling has worked the PA sidelines of the Corporate Cup as an assistant coach. In year number four, Darling has returned once again, however, this time taking the helm and title of head coach.
“It’s really exciting to be able to bring together talent from all of these different schools around Pennsylvania and to get a chance to play together,” said Darling, who coaches soccer at Warren in the fall. “Obviously we’d love to beat New York, that’s part of the goal, but also just having the experience and the ability to put soccer in the spotlight for a little bit is really rewarding.”
While this will be Darling’s first time leading a Corporate Cup squad, his New York coaching counterpart, Jon Luce, has been involved since the games inaugural match, including three stints as head coach.
“It’s a great opportunity to work with some great soccer players throughout our region. We have some really talented kids, and usually I’m trying to gameplan against them for our high school season,” said Luce, who coaches at Allegany-Limestone. “This is a nice chance to get them all together and for them to play together.”
In both the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023, players from 45 local schools had opportunities to try out, showing off their skills while vying for a roster spot. Like last year, the pool of players will be split into two tiers, the Gold team and the Silver team. The Boy’s Silver Team game is slated for noon on Sunday, while the Gold Team game will start at 5 p.m. Both games will be played at Allegany-Limestone’s turf facility.
After the coaching personnel made their final selections and the rosters became official, teams engaged in a handful of practices, building chemistry and honing in on their strengths and strategies. The PA team consists of players from nine different schools, including three from Chris Darling’s Warren squad in Will Nebinski, Corban Reinard and Jack Darling, the latter being the returning PA MVP from a year ago.
St. Marys has the most representation this year, with six players (Jason McAnany, Eli McKay, Liam Brem, Tanner Fox, James Pistner and Aiden McKay) making it to the gold team, while Elk County Catholic will have three players (Timothy Brannock, Bobby Urmann and Anthony Messineo) take to the field. Bradford (Andrew Mangold and Mitch Strauss), DuBois (Ethan Wineberg and Thai Tran), Kane (Aaron Mishic and Ethan Illerbrun) and Port Allegany (Henry Kisler and Jett Ruding) all have a pair of players in the game. Ridgway (Ethan Streich) and Coudersport (Jacob Hooftallen) qualified one player each.
“Every kid there is one of the best kids on their high school team. (Our whole roster) is full of talent. So the main thing is just learning to trust each other, learning to be a good teammate, to make that final pass for an easy goal versus having to do it yourself,” said Darling on building a cohesive unit. “It gives the opportunities for players to shine as a teammate rather than just an individual player.”
Over the past few years, defense has been the strong-point for the PA team but they have struggled to find the back of the net on offense of late, scoring just once since their sole Corporate Cup victory in 2020 when they won 4-1. However, Chris Darling is optimistic about this year’s squad’s attacking ability.
“We have a really solid mid-field and solid attack this year, so I’m hoping to put some goals on the board. The last couple years, one of the problems we’ve had is finishing those scoring opportunities,” said Chris Darling. “This year we’ve got some scorers so I think we’ve got a great plan this year of both a solid defense and a strong midfield and attacking group.”
On the other side of the field, New York’s team is headlined by two-time Big 30 Player of the Year winner Mitch Ward from Fillmore. Ward is joined by teammate Damon Wood.
“(Ward) has the experience,” said Luce. “He’s got this calm and collected manner about himself in what he brings to the game.”
Out of the 12 teams that make up the NY unit, Allegany-Limestone leads the pack with five players (Sean Conroy, Eric Spring, Zach Luce, Tyler Griffin and Jack Conroy) representing on their home field. Ellicottville follows behind with two players (William Benatovich, Aiden Harrington and Sam Edwards), while Frewsburg (Connor Murray and Zackery Carr), Olean (Alex Linderman and Andre Fratercangelo) and Maple Grove (Eli Moore and Keegan Rishel) all have two players on the team. Jamestown (Lincoln Carpenter), Randolph (Cooper Freeman), Southwestern (Connor Young), Portville (Cole Faulkner), Pioneer (Zander Terhune) and Bolivar-Richburg (Reiss Gaines) all have one player on the Gold roster.
“We’re pretty balanced. We have really good goalkeepers who have played in this game before, we have defenders who have the experience playing against in high pressure games,” said Luce. “Our midfield seems to be calm and collected, and our offense has some of the top scorers from the area. We have some really good kids on their own, and playing together just makes them that much better.”
Since the game’s inaugural match in 2017, New York has bested Pennsylvania all but once, most recently winning in 2022 with a 3-0 shutout. For Darling, breaking the losing streak and being able to hoist a trophy with his team is the ultimate goal.
“(Earning a win) would be great. Certainly we want to showcase the kids, but at the end of the day, there’s a giant trophy that’s either going to have NY or PA’s name on it,” said Darling. “It would be really exciting for the kids, exciting for some of the seniors that have been on the team the past few years and maybe haven’t had the taste of victory.”