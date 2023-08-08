Despite falling short in the 50th Anniversary Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, players and coaches from New York were able to reunite, bond and learn ahead of their next steps in life.
A true classic by all definitions, the New York All-Stars saw a third quarter lead slip away as they fell 34-27 to their opponents from across state lines.
In the first half, New York’s offense made a habit of grinding down the defense with long laboring drives as a result of a run-heavy scheme and gut-punching passing plays.
With a two-point lead and time dwindling in the first half, New York’s all stars put together an impressive final drive with two plays back-to-back that combined for 56 yards and a touchdown extending the lead to 21-12 entering halftime.
Out of the third quarter gates, New York continued with a long drive. However, the opposing defense made it a point to be disrupters in the latter half. New York found itself punting and turning the ball more often, including a fumble on a kickoff return that was collected by Pennsylvania’s defense and nearly immediately punched in for a score. Three second-half scores followed by a number of rushing plays put the game on ice as the Pennsylvania side extended their winning streak in the competition.
Pennsylvania used a balanced rushing attack, led by Kane’s Ricky Zampogna and Eisenhower’s Benji Bauer. Zampogna scored twice with nine carries for 71 yards and Bauer had 80 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Explosive and dynamic plays that are expected in a game made up of the regions’ best high school football players came from both sides of the ball. For New York, the majority of that magic was cast by the duo of quarterback Giancarlo Nuzzo and wide receiver/running back Kyle Stover.
The connection between players was clear from the moment they took the field. Through the air, Nuzzo, from Franklinville/Ellicottville went 9-of-10 for 205 yards with Stover feeding off the electric offense being produced by his teammate. The Pioneer graduate caught five passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Nuzzo’s F/E teammate, fullback Christian Swalcy, had a receiving and rushing touchdown of his own, finishing with 51 yards from scrimmage.
Afterwards, Nuzzo quickly denied any sole credit for the offense’s success, spreading it amongst the entire team.
“I was put in a good situation with my teammates,” he said. “Coach (Terry) Gray did a really great job of getting us the opportunity to be in those situations. The linemen blocked really well, we got the ball in our skill players’ hands and they can do really good stuff. All the credit should not go towards me. It was a good team effort.”
Taking in the moment and looking out into the crowds of teammates, friends and family who all showed up to support their players, Nuzzo reflected on being able to play in the event.
“It was … a dream come true really,” he said. “I’m so glad we put up points because it’s been a real honor … I definitely learned a lot about football. There’s ups and downs and that one play that can change a whole game. I’ll take a lot from this game and use it in college football when I play next year.”
Nuzzo will take his talents to St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire this fall. While he stretched most of his praise for the entire team, Nuzzo mentioned how good it felt to have someone like Stover to throw to.
“He is a really good athlete,” Nuzzo said. “So if I got the ball in his hands, I knew we could do great things.”
It turned out that the link between Nuzzo and Stover was not as random as it may have seemed on paper. While they graduated from different schools and each found their way to the All-Star game on their own accord, the two have history dating back to when they were kids.
Stover pointed out that the two played in the “little leagues” together before he and his family moved into the Pioneer district. Despite their time apart, Stover noted that the moment they reconnected in the practices leading up to the Big 30 Classic, the connection was still there.
“The first day of practice I looked at him and I was just like ‘You get to be my quarterback again’ and it was just instant,” he said. “We knew that if I’m open to just put the ball out there and he always put it in the right spot where only I could reach it, it was definitely a pleasure to play with him again and I wish him the best of luck when he plays football in the future.”
Stover will move in the opposite cardinal direction of his rekindled friend as he will start classes at Tennessee Tech in the fall as he looks forward to “starting a life out there.”
These relationships, along with the lessons each player takes away from the game, make it special for coaches as well. Gray, selected as Big 30 head coach for the third time in his Frewsburg career, got one last taste of high school football before he retired from coaching.
“It’s special this time because I retired from high school coaching this year and to just get one last chance to spend a couple weeks with a great group of kids, great athletes, great character kids. It was worth every minute,” Gray said.
After complimenting Pennsy’s performance, Gray made sure to note that the Big 30 game is more than just football.
“This is all about building relationships that we can use in the future when we become young men and when we have families,” he said “These connections can last forever because when we sweat with people, when you work with people, you build trust with people and that’s what this is about.”
Gray’s direct opposite on the field, Pennsylvania coach Jim Penley, had similar remarks to what this event meant to the players.
“It’s about being a quality, hardworking young man,” Penley said. “Anything I’ve ever taught on a football field has been about developing young men of high quality and character who will compete until the end. When you grow up you have to do that at your job, in your family, as a father, as a husband, whatever it might be.”
After the final whistle and under the lights of Parkway Field, players started to file off the turf. For some it was their last football game. Others will continue their careers at the college level. However, it is clear that despite the scoreline or where life will take them, each and every player involved has learned something through the eyes of the sport they love.