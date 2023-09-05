LOCK HAVEN — Traveling to the Bear Mountain River Invitational, the Bradford boys and girls cross country teams found two top ten finishes along with multiple personal bests.
For the boys, Brayden Friar highlighted the action, running the second fastest 5,000 meter time ever for Bradford on Saturday. Friar’s time of 16:12.9 would rank fourth overall on the day, as the boys teams finished in fourth out of the 18 competing teams with a score of 108.
“This is a superb time for this early in the season,” said Bradford boys head coach Tom Tessena. “He is only 20 seconds off the record for Bradford.”
Leo Paterniti crossed the finish line just about 30 seconds later, placing tenth at 16:44.5 while Joe Caruso and Marcus Terwilliger came up with personal bests as well. Caruso placed 51st with a 19:04 while Terwilliger posted a 19:09.7 to take 56th .
The Owls also had two freshmen finish with impressive times in Kadyn Tessena and Evan Troisi.
Kadyn Tessena followed up his big day on Tuesday with a personal best time of 18:01.3 and placed 29th, while Troisi also had a personal best time of 18:29.8 in 39th place. Our two other freshmen, Evan Soto (78th at 21:31) and Cavan Drake (123rd in 25:54) had good times. Soto improved over two minutes from Tuesday.
I am pleased with today’s performances and I see a good future for Bradford Cross Country,” said Tom Tessena, “although we still have much work to do to reach our goals.”
For the girls, the Lady Owls finished in ninth place overall, despite missing some key pieces to their roster.
“This was a good meet to race against some good competition,” said Bradford girls head coach Mark Kelley. “We were without three of our varsity runners and it will be nice to get those runners back in the next few weeks.”
Caitlyn Taylor led the way with a sixth place finish in a time of 20:39, recording the fifth fastest time for a Bradford senior.
“Caitlyn ran a great race. She was 1‘th at the mile and steadily moved up in the next two miles,” said Kelley. “This was a personal best for Caitlyn and proves the hard work she put in during the summer.”
Leila Bines was 43rd in 23:25, Brooke Clouser was 60th in 25:15 and Olivia Funk was 87th in 29:28 while Madison Vinelli was 90th in 30:50.
“Olivia improved by over 3 minutes from Tuesday’s meet and Madison was over 5 minutes faster than her time last year on the same course. These two are only going to improve as the season goes on.”
Next up, both Owls squads will travel to DuBois on Tuesday to take on both the Beavers and Brockway.
On the middle school level, the Fretz boys topped the field at Lock Haven, winning the invitational for the fourth straight time. Scoring a total of 49 points, the boys won by 14 points over runner up Hughesville.
Maverick Smith placed fifth for Fretz with a 12:00, while Miles Hawk ended at eleventh (12:08.7) and Nikolai Frontino in 13th (12:09.7.) Xavier Frontino was 18th (12:30.7), Owen Blauser took 22nd (12:40). Eddie Youmans was 34th(13:32) and Jackson Peterson placed 54th (16:30.)
The girls Fretz team took home fourth place overall, led by Rylann Terwilliger’s and Addie Pilon’s 13th and 14th finish, respectively, who both finished with a time of 13:47.
Briana haven came in 17th (13:58), Anna Benedict was 36th (14:49), Emma Herne was 38th (14:55), Addison Benson was 57th (16:08), Natalie Popiel was 75th (18:32) and Roslyn Foster was 82nd (21:16).