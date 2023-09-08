SHINGLEHOUSE — The Owsayo Valley volleyball team continued their dominating season opening, recording their sixth straight victory with a clean sweep of Smethport, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-14.
“A lot of new roles are being introduced to the players this year. This creates a lot of challenge in the beginning stages of the season, as well as an opportunity to fine tune where we are weak,” said OV head coach Emily Sullenger. “This team came ready to work and are diving head first into all their potential.”
Makenna Manning and Olivia Cook anchored OV’s defense at the net, with Manning tallying five blocks and Cook three. Manning also had 12 kills and three digs, while Cook had seven kills, six digs and an ace. Praylan Perkins’ serve was unstoppable against the Lady Hubbers, recording six aces along with six kills and two digs.
“We are coming to terms that it’s about playing against ourselves more than the other team. Our own errors are our only battle,” said Sullegner. “This is an extremely talented group of athletes and it’ll be exciting to see how they push forward.”
Otto-Eldred 3,
Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM — The Lady Terrors improved their impeccable record with a clean sweep of Cameron County, winning 25-15, 25-19 and 25-18.
O-E was led by Carrie Drummond, who recorded 16 kills and 12 digs, finding three aces while serving. Kate Rhinehart found six aces and six kills, also nabbing seven digs in the win. Anna Schuessler facilitated the offense for the Lady Terrors with 25 assists.
While the Lady Terrors have strung together win after win, the Lady Red Raiders have slumped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the North Tier League.
“The girls are fighting hard and for a couple of the games, we’re going four or five sets strong,” said CC head coach Jennifer Dixon. “We will keep fighting and pushing ourselves to keep improving.”
Avah Hilfiger scored 10 kills and three points, while Caitlyn Palumbo had five of each and four digs. Navaeh Spaeth had two digs, four kills and nine points in the loss.
Coudersport 3,
Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES — The Lady Falcons took down the Lady Panthers handily, winning in three sets, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-14.
Sierra Myers had 10 kills and three aces, Emilee Ruter had 13 digs and an ace and Emily Eckert ran the offense with 22 assists, complemented by seven digs and two aces.
Austin 3, Galeton 0
GALETON — Despite closely contested second and third sets, the Lady Panthers pulled away a sweep against the Lady Tigers, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20.
Marah Fowler tallied 23 assists for Austin, while Ella Brewer had 13 digs. Savannah Horton and seven kills, two aces and six digs. Kendyl Welsh had six kills.
BOYS GOLF Smethport 28, Coudersport 27
SMETHPORT — The Hubbers defended their home course with a narrow victory over Coudy, led by Levi Howard and Alex Schott.
Howard and Schott both ended with a 43, leading both teams for a dual medal. Alex Yeager and Nick Learn also had identical scores, tallying 57s while Alex Cole hit a 61 for the Hubbers win.
For the Falcons, Sam Ayers finished with a 48, followed by Reilly Striech’s 50 and Logan Tingley and Gavin Kellert, who both ended with 53. Capping off the Falcon’s day was Kevin Greely’s 61.