ALLEGANY, NY — After losing their season opener to DuBois on Wednesday in which the team failed to score, the Bradford boys soccer team responded with an offensive explosion, beating International Prep from Buffalo 11-3 in the first day of the Allegany-Limestone tournament.
The Owls wasted no time getting to work, putting up six goals in the first half alone while only allowing one. In the second half, with a comfortable lead, the Owls were able to substitute in from their bench, which continued to carry the load as they scored five more goals in the final 40 minutes. In all, seven Owls found the back of the net, including Mitch Strauss’s team-leading four.
“Mitch did some good work out in the midfield and we started working the ball up front,” said Bradford head coach Peter Butler. “International was a good team of good individuals but lacked team cohesion.”
Strauss also tallied two assists in the win, while Trent Johnson scored two goals and assisted on one. Lorenzo Aiello, Ward Kennedy, Andrew Mangold, Landon Lohrman and Mason Close all scored once and combined for three assists. Protecting the net for a total of 64 minutes, Tristan Dragoone ended with one save before Aiden Abbot closed out the game, also tallying a save.
The Owls move on to the Championship game of the tournament, where they will await either Olean or Allegany. That game will be played on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.